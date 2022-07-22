Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$67.69.

TSE:WPM opened at C$42.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$41.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

