William Blair Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.