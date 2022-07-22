WinCash One Day Volume Tops $368.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 723.1% against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $989,119.39 and $368.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00046209 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

