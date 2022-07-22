Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $11,642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

