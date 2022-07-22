Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

WIT opened at $5.21 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

