WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 73,117 shares.The stock last traded at $60.00 and had previously closed at $59.72.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

