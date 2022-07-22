Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

OTC:WPLCF opened at $4.93 on Friday. Wise has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

