WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Up 10.2%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.68. 55,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,425,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

WM Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Insider Activity

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The business had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WM Technology by 511.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

