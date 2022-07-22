WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28. 5,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 161,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WNS by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
