Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

