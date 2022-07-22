Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

