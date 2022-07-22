Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 9.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,912,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

