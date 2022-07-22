Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

