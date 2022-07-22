Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Down 3.1%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 6,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Xencor Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $3,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

