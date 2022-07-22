XML Financial LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

