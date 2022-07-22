XML Financial LLC Buys 183 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $517.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.81 and its 200 day moving average is $567.85. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

