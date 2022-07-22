XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,809,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

