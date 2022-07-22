XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

