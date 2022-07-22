XML Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

MDT stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

