XML Financial LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 11.2 %

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

CCL opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

