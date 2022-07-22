XML Financial LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

