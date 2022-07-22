XML Financial LLC Sells 507 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

