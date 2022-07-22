XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.45 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. XMON has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 212.8% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $21,707.65 or 0.94313420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032870 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars.

