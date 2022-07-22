Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 1,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.39).
The company has a market cap of £48.53 million and a P/E ratio of 108.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.
