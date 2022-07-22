xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.30

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $375,663.09 and $1.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
xRhodium Coin Profile
xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
Buying and Selling xRhodium
