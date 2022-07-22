Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Xylem Stock Up 2.2 %

XYL stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 70,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $4,699,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

