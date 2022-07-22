XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. XYO has a market capitalization of $85.04 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

