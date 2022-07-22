YAM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,575.82 or 1.00060996 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006409 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003741 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About YAM
YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM is yam.finance.
Buying and Selling YAM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars.
