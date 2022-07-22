Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 380.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Yara International ASA Dividend Announcement

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

