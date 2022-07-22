yAxis Tops 24-Hour Volume of $327.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, yAxis has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $26,972.65 and $327.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
About yAxis
yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io.
Buying and Selling yAxis
Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.