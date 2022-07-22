Ycash Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 93.4% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $331.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00270454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00099063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00073995 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004054 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,681,050 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.