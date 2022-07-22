YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

NYSE:YETI opened at $49.94 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

