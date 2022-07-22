Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading Up 27.6% This Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $93.74 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032497 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
