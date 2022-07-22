Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $753.62

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.62 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 728.10 ($8.70). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 738 ($8.82), with a volume of 25,399 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £439.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,746.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 753.31.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

