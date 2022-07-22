ZBG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $255,081.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $255,081.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.17 or 1.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

ZBG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

