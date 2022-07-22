Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $897.69 million and $74.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $60.34 or 0.00265723 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00104050 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00074647 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 391.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,878,012 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
