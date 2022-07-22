Zetacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Zetacoin has a market cap of $165,078.91 and $1.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,561.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00545148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00249109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014701 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,051,077 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

