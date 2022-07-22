ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.77 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $5,331.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033135 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.