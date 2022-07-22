Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.92. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

