ZooKeeper Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $202,789.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 206,797,235 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.