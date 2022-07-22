Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Zynga Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

