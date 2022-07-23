11,004 Shares in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Bought by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,811,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,390,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

