11,132 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Bought by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 118,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.48 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

