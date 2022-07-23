1,199 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

