12,675 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avista by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 0.1 %

AVA stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.