12,990 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 367.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PSFF stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

