13,106 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.