13,493 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

