15,850 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EMXF opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

