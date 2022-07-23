1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

